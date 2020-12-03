Ocorian donates US$5,000 to Jasmine

Ocorian, previously Estera (Cayman), has donated US$5,000 to Jasmine to help support patient care in the community.

In April, Jasmine was forced to cancel its largest annual fundraiser, The Big Bash, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to the public to help plug the financial gap.

Jasmine is a non-profit organisation that provides nursing and comfort care, free of charge, to members of the community who are living with a life-limiting or end-of-life illness.

Jasmine employs seven nurses and caregivers and a part-time medical director, who provide care to patients in their home or in Jasmine Villa, their purpose-built four-bed facility.

Alanna Thomas, fundraising and events coordinator at Jasmine, said, “We are enormously grateful to Ocorian for their support. It costs almost $1 million each year to provide the services that so many in our local community are dependent upon. Donations such as these ensure that when we are asked how much our services will cost a family, we can say ‘it’s free’.”

New deputy chief officer in Ministry of International Trade

The Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs has named Andrea Fa’amoe deputy chief officer.

She will be responsible for assisting with the overall management of ministry activities, in addition to developing strategies to boost marketability and efficiency. She will also be tasked with coordinating across government departments and allied statutory authorities and government companies under the ministry’s remit.

Fa’amoe was previously director of human capital development and the Civil Service College in the Portfolio of the Civil Service.

JTC appoints trust manager

JTC has appointed Ashleigh Moore as trust manager in its Cayman Islands office.

She will support the Cayman team in building relationships with clients, third-party introducers and intermediaries. She will also be involved in business development and keep up to date on regulatory and reporting changes.

Moore started her career in the Isle of Man with Walbrook Trustees, before moving to the Cayman Islands in 2005 to join RBC Wealth Management where she remained for 12 years until their exit from the Caribbean.

She is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and has 24 years’ experience in managing complex trust and company arrangements for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients.