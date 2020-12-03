OtisAir brings pure air to the Cayman Islands residential and commercial community as exclusive distributor of the REME HALO LED®, the only air purification system proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) by 99.9%.

A recent study by RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design, and manufacturing company, has recently released the results of a third-party study that reveal REME HALO LED® efficacy of 99.9% against the Covid-19 virus.

The study, conducted by a third-party lab approved to work with the virus, showed the best-selling, patented REME HALO LED® by RGF to be effective in combating COVID-19 and a valuable solution to immediately improve the indoor air quality of residential and commercial spaces, protecting occupants against exposure to the Covid-19 virus in the air and on surfaces.

The test procedure used the Covid-19 virus inside a large chamber representing a real-world air-conditioned office or home. The virus was nebulized into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person. With the REME HALO ® using RGF’s proprietary PHI- Cell® technology operating inside the chamber the virus was reduced on contact, resulting in a 99.9% reduction.

“This is a huge breakthrough for RGF® Environmental Group, Inc,” said Nicola Platt of OtisAir. “OtisAir has been a proud partner and exclusive distributor of the REME HALO® for over 3 years. The REME HALO LED® by RGF is the only air purification system on the market proven to significantly neutralized Covid-19, reducing the risk of person-to-person infection by respiratory particles and aerosols and we are proud to bring this leading technology to the Cayman Islands community.”

“Not only is the REME HALO LED® able to kill Covid-19 by 99.9%, but it is also quick to install and easily integrated within any existing HVAC system. This revolutionary air purification system doesn’t take away from living space and safely and effectively purifies every cubic inch of air-conditioned space, delivering a cleaner and better indoor air quality environment for our customers.”, said Nicola. “We have found no other air purification system able to deliver such high-quality results.”

“In our New Normal, the public deserves the confidence of indoor air quality solutions that are backed by science. This study proves the efficacy of one of our flagship products,” said Ron Fink, CEO, RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. “From restaurants to schools and places of business, RGF’s REME HALO LED® is a tested and proven solution that provides the peace of mind people need.”

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 35+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals.

