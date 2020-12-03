Road closures for opening of parliament

The newly named Cayman Islands Parliament will officially open for its latest session on Friday. In preparation for the ceremonial opening, a number of roads will be closed in George Town on Thursday and Friday, police advised.

From 6pm Thursday, vehicular access through the area immediately in front of the Legislative Assembly building on Fort Street will be closed. Northbound traffic on Albert Panton Street will be diverted right unto Fort Street at the town hall clock, and northbound traffic on Edward Street will be diverted right towards the junction of Harbour Drive and Fort Street, towards the traffic lights.

Then, on Friday, at 1pm, access to Fort Street at the junction of Harbour Drive will be closed, as will the junction of Fort Street and Edward Street.

All closures and diversions will remain in effect until 6am on Saturday, 5 Dec.