Cayman’s COVID-19 confirmed cases have increased by three based on the latest testing report from Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Thursday.

The new cases, who are travellers, have taken the country’s overall coronavirus total to 288, of which 257 people have recovered.

Lee, in his report, said a total of 230 COVID-19 tests had been carried out since Wednesday.

The three positive cases results are asymptomatic, he said, adding they were confirmed following routine screening.

They will remain in isolation until considered recovered, Lee said in his report.

According to the latest statistics, five individuals are symptomatic and 24 people are not showing symptoms of the virus.

None of the patients has been hospitalised.

To date, Cayman has recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is now at 1,038.

Cayman has conducted 53,727 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 64,918,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, according to statistics from The Johns Hopkins Hospital.