Police investigating shots fired in vicinity of George Town bar

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the vicinity of a George Town bar early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area on Seymour’s Rd shortly after 12am on 6 Dec. after a report of shots being fired, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

A man who was at the location of the incident attended George Town Police Station “with an injury to [his] head and reported that he was hit in the head with a handgun by a man,” according to the release.

The man was then transported to hospital via ambulance, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and later released, the police statement said.

No other injuries have been reported.

When Cayman Compass staff arrived at the location shortly after at 1:30pm, police had cordoned off the area and the road remained partially blocked as officers processed the scene.

The incident remains under police investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Detectives encourage anyone with information pertaining to the incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.