Christmas Blessing Concert streaming live for first time

Christmas carols and songs always bring good cheer to all who hear them, and in a year like 2020, they are particularly needed.

The Cayman National Choir and Orchestra annually perform festive favourites in Elmslie Memorial United Church on Harbour Drive in George Town. For many residents, it is an unmissable event on the calendar, yet some may not be able to attend in person this year.

Therefore, for the first time, the Christmas Blessing Concert will be streamed live on multiple platforms so that fans near and far can ‘tune in’ and enjoy the music.

There are two performances this week: Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30pm. Tuesday will be an in-person concert only, and Thursday will be in-person and livestreamed.

“In this terrible time of COVID, we may be one of the few countries in the world where a large choir is allowed to perform together to celebrate Christmas,” said musical director Sue Horrocks. “We in Cayman are indeed blessed, and we want to share this unique moment with people of all denominations, nationalities and ages across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.”

The voices and instruments of an 80-strong ensemble can be watched this Thursday night on CIGTV, Cayman Compass Facebook Live, the Elmslie Memorial United Church and Cayman National Choir/Orchestra’s YouTube channels, and the choir and orchestra’s Facebook pages.

Members of the community can also listen in on Radio Cayman and Big Fish Radio.

For more information, visit www.caymanchoirandorchestra.com.