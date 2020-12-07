Police launch holiday road safety campaign

Police have launched their annual road safety campaign, which will seek to crack down on drivers who try to run afoul of the law.

The ‘Operation Winter Guardian’ campaign kicks of 4 Dec., and runs through to the New Year.

“The purpose of our 2020 Holiday Safety Campaign focuses on ensuring we have great policing presence to provide reassurance to the public while also deterring crime, both within our communities and business locations, especially during this time of increased commercial activity and late opening hours,” said Brad Ebanks, Acting Superintendent of Uniform Operations.

Ebanks said police will be increasing its high visibility patrols along with check points to crack down on drunk driving, distracted driving and speeding.

“Of course, these activities are a major focus of the RCIPS year-round, however, the festive period brings with it additional issues and challenges,” said Ebanks. “I would ask all members of the public to work with the police, by simply following the law and behaving responsibly, as we continue to work to keep our communities safer.”

During last year’s holiday safety campaign hundreds of tickets were issued and several persons were caught driving with a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit. In Cayman, the legal limit is 0.100% (100 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood).

“As we enter the festive season, we know that social gatherings become more frequent and so the temptation to drink and drive increases,” Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said in a statement.

“This year especially, we are fortunate to be able to celebrate the holidays in ways that persons in many other countries cannot. However, there is still no excuse to behave irresponsibly. If you will be consuming alcohol, then you must find an alternative to driving. If not, you will face the consequences.”

Like in previous years, the RICPS is also teaming up with the National Drug Council which is responsible for programmes such as the Designated Driver, Purple Ribbon Pledge, and the New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus Campaign.

The Designated Driver Campaign, which begins this week, is an initiative among local restaurants which provides the designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

Financial Safety during the Season

Police say they are also reminding the public to be cautious of financial crimes during the holiday season, as a result of increased debit and credit card transactions as well as online shopping.

“Community Police officers will be conducting evening foot patrols across residential communities and commercial areas around the Cayman Islands to increase visibility and provide support to residents, business owners and shoppers through the Holiday Season,” said Ebanks.