While the Cayman 2.0 series has thus far been looking at the ideas and strategies that could make the country a better place, we’re changing things up for December. This month, we’re highlighting 21 people who could turn some of those ideas into reality – or at least get the ball rolling – over the next calendar year.

Eight months have passed since Let’s Eat launched its app-based food-delivery business, and co-owner Adam Sax believes services like his are modernising the local industry.

“My first experience ordering food on the island was a bit prehistoric, you know, from what I was used to,” Sax said. “I wanted to order from a restaurant. I was extremely hungry and I had to call the restaurant. I had to speak somebody. I had to find cash, go to an ATM, and wait about two and a half hours to get my food. And so that, to me, is just unacceptable.”

Island Grub launched in 2015 while Bento and Let’s Eat are newer entries in the online food-delivery business. Sax and his business partner Shyam Ebanks wanted to offer products similar to what are available internationally, where that market is expected to grow to $111.32 billion in 2020, according to a recent report from Business Wire.

“I can literally go to all my favourite restaurants, order whatever I want with a click of a button and track my food to my door, [and that] is something that we deserve here,” Sax said.

Let’s Eat launched earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the owners to make decisions on running the business as efficiently as possible.

Among the first issues to address? How to deliver food without further clogging Cayman’s traffic grid and how to do it in an environmentally friendly way. Cars are expensive to maintain and emit pollutants, Sax said, and delivery personnel on bikes and scooters wouldn’t withstand being out on the road during the rainy season.

“So we came up with the idea of building these custom three-wheelers, which is a combination of scooter and car,” Sax said. “It allows us to reduce our footprint. They’re much more environmentally friendly. They save a tonne on gas, and they’re able to get through traffic a lot easier.”

Let’s Eat now delivers for more than 70 restaurants and Sax hopes to double that by the end of next year. He hopes to leverage those relationships to get restaurateurs thinking more about sustainability.

“We’re driven [by] the idea that we need to, as a business, help make our environment better and help reduce our footprint on the environment,” Sax said. “We know that takeout food does not help that in any way. And, unfortunately, single-use plastic is an ongoing issue here in Cayman and around the world.

“We’re going to do our best as a company to help influence our partners to reduce the use of single-use plastic,” he said. He added that the company’s goal in 2021 is for Let’s Eat and its partners to avoid any of those plastics.