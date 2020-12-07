Cuban migrants placed in quarantine

A dozen Cuban migrants were taken into custody after landing in Little Cayman over the weekend.

Fishermen spotted the 10 men and two women aboard their makeshift sail vessel off little Cayman on Sunday, 6 Dec.

“Upon reaching land in Little Cayman, the Cuban migrants indicated they had been at seas for some five days,” according to a statement released Monday by Customs and Border Control.

A CBC spokesperson said the migrants have all been tested for COVID-19 and are now in mandatory quarantine at a government facility.

CBC officials say one of the males aboard the vessel is a returning migrant who first arrived in Cayman in 2016.

There are now 38 Cuban migrants in CBC custody.

Two weeks ago, a group of 14 migrants who were fitted with electronic monitoring devices vanished, only to be found days later in Mexico.