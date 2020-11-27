Media report: Missing Cubans found in Mexico

The 14 Cubans who disappeared from the Cayman Islands earlier this week have been found in Mexico, according a media report from Cancun.

News website Marcrix Noticias reported Friday afternoon that the migrants had been located at sea by the Mexican Navy.

The Cubans, who were on board a 30-foot boat called Capt. Joshua, were taken to a naval base where they were given medical attention. Staff from the National Institute of Migration and Public Health personnel were on hand to meet them at the base, according to the report.

The report stated that they had requested political asylum.

Cayman’s Customs and Border Control Service issued a press release on Friday morning, saying authorities had lost track of 14 Cuban migrants on Monday.

According to the release, the Department of Public Safety Communications alerted the CBC Monday that it had lost connection with the monitoring devices the Cubans were wearing.

All 14 migrants had been living in rental properties on Grand Cayman.

The Compass has reached out to CBC for confirmation of the Cancun report.