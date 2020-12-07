One new positive COVID result reported

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed one new positive COVID-19 test result out of 422 reported since Friday, according to Government Information Services.

The person who tested positive is a traveller who tested positive following routine screening. The person is asymptomatic.

A vast majority of travellers to the Cayman Islands have COVID-19 upon arrival, the Compass recently reported.

There are now 290 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, 262 of whom have fully recovered. There are 26 active cases, while two people have died from the virus. Of the 26 active cases, four are symptomatic and nobody is currently hospitalised with coronavirus-related health issues.

There are 1,168 people in isolation at a residence or a government quarantine facility, according to GIS.