Dr. Devi Shetty featured in Netflix documentary

Founder of Health City Cayman Islands Dr. Devi Shetty will be featured on a BBC-produced documentary, ‘The Surgeon’s Cut’, which premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, 9 Dec.

Each episode of the four-part series profiles a groundbreaking surgeon with “a visionary approach to their craft”. Specialty areas featured include foetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and, Shetty’s specialty, cardiology.

According to a description of the series produced by BBC Studios’ The Science Unit for Netflix, “Viewers will follow along as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insight into their journey into medicine, providing a unique window into the world of surgery.”

Cardiac surgeon Shetty, who opened the 104-bed Health City hospital on Grand Cayman in February 2014 and runs the Narayana Health chain of 21 hospitals and medical centres in India, features in an episode, titled ‘Heart & Soul’, directed by Stephen Cooter.

The episode synopsis says, “Dr. Devi Shetty is a renowned cardiac surgeon and founder of India’s Narayana Health, one of the largest medical centers in the world. The Surgeon’s Cut follows Dr. Shetty as he treats patients from all walks of life, prioritizing low-cost, accessible health care while he and his team together perform upwards of thirty surgeries a day.”

The Surgeon’s Cut’s executive producers are Andrew Cohen and James Van der Pool. Episodes were directed by Cooter, Lucy Blakstad, James Newton and Sophie Robinson.

Executive producer Van der Pool said in a press release about the series, “There is no greater drama than the pure intensity of pioneering surgery. From life-saving procedures on an unborn child to brain surgery on an awake patient, we’ve captured some of the most dramatic and technically demanding procedures in modern medicine.

“Each surgeon also shares the unique story of how they reached the top of their field, from what first sparked their passion, to the obstacles they had to overcome, be it poverty, sexism, racism – or simply where they were born. The series reveals a triumph of the human spirit, an endless quest for knowledge and a fierce devotion to saving human life.”

Health City Cayman Islands clinical director Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, in the release, said it was “a fitting honour that Dr. Shetty’s pioneering work as one of the world’s pre-eminent cardiac surgeons be featured in this documentary series. Dr. Shetty has revolutionised the provision of high-quality, low-cost health care in our home country of India, and he has since brought his visionary approach to the Western hemisphere via Health City Cayman Islands. In 2021, we will be celebrating seven years of operation in the Cayman Islands, and our growth and success has been built on the foundation laid by Dr. Shetty.“

Shomari Scott, chief business officer at Health City, said, “To be one of only four surgeons in the entire world featured in this documentary is testament to the unique and ground-breaking nature of Dr. Shetty’s approach to medicine. Never before has anyone focused on providing the best possible quality at the lowest possible price. While saving thousands of lives in the process. This is why we say that we are ‘transforming healthcare and changing lives’ at Health City. Because it is really true. Time and again, I go back to a core principle of Dr. Shetty’s vision – that ‘a solution isn’t a solution, unless it is affordable’.”

The other episodes of the series feature Professor Kypros Nicolaides, a pioneer of foetal surgery; neurosurgeon Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, who operates on over 250 people a year; and Dr. Nancy Ascher who has devoted her career to organ transplants and transplant research.

View the series trailer here: https://youtu.be/Fft5igeEIEM