Cookie-decorating raises $500 for One Dog at a Time

More than 20 families took part in the recent Cookies for a Cause, where they decorated freshly baked cookies to raise funds for animal charity One Dog at a Time.

Festively adorned tables with a wide array of coloured icings, candies and mini chocolates greeted every child who entered the Fresh restaurant at Galleria Plaza on West Bay Road, where each young decorator was given an eco-friendly box containing five cookies.

The event was the idea of Meredith Whitney and Jason Moir, who organised and hosted the event.

Whitney said in a press release, “It is wonderful to have so many children laughing and using their creative talents to decorate the cookies shaped as Christmas trees, gingerbread men, stars and snowmen. It’s great that all monies raised go to help the dogs and pups rescued by charity One Dog At A Time.”

Caroline Johnston, vice president of the charity, said, “This really gets everyone into the Christmas spirit. Many of the children asked if I’d brought any dogs with me, but I think in the excitement, if I had, there certainly wouldn’t be many cookies left to decorate, as the dogs would have eaten them all.”

The event raised $500 for the charity which rescues dogs, often finding them homes overseas.

Johnson said, “We have been super busy, not only rescuing dogs and puppies but also raising awareness to owners as to the importance of spaying and neutering dogs. Many people don’t realise that as well as reducing the amount of unwanted pups on island, it lowers the chances of many illnesses in dogs such as cancerous tumours, prostrate problems, and can reduce unwanted behavioural habits such as marking their territory, roaming and in some cases makes the dog a lot calmer.”

She said the fundraiser, held on 29 Nov., was so well attended that the charity is in discussions with FRESH to make it a more frequent event to mark other special times of the year, such as Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day.