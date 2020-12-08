Tourism Attraction Board staff donates gifts to toy drive

As part of the Tourism Attraction Board’s Workplace Wellness employee initiative, management and staff from the national attractions made a donation of toys to the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association’s Toys 4 Tots annual toy drive.

“It is a joy to be a part of something bigger than oneself. I am touched and so pleased to have witnessed the enthusiasm of our staff in giving to this toy drive,” said Pedro St. James Operations Manager, Debbie Bodden.

The Motorcycle Riders Association president Keith Keller, with members Corey Randolph and Mick Roddam, were presented with the donation at the board’s annual staff Christmas luncheon on Wednesday.

“This is the [association’s] 18th year collecting toys for children who are less fortunate,” Keller said. “It is this type of community spirit that keeps us going every year.”

Over three-dozen toys were donated by staff of the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, Pedro St. James, the Hell Geological Site, and Cayman Craft Market.

For more information about the Toys 4 Tots drive, visit the CIMRA Facebook page here.