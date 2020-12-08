Christmas social brings local seniors together

A lively crowd of around 200 delighted seniors attended a special evening of dining and entertainment at the Lions Centre on 2 Dec.

The Department of the Children and Family Services organised the event, keeping mindful of current COVID-19 prevention regulations.

Sponsors, including the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, Public Service Pension Board and CICSA Co-operative Credit Union, contributed to the venue and the meal, as well as Christmas gift bags for each senior.

Guests were bussed in from around the island with the DCFS’s Community Development Officers helping to mobilise seniors within their assigned districts.

The evening also paid tribute to Roy and Reva Bodden, who had recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Roy Bodden, a musician, entertained the audience by serenading his wife with a song shortly afterwards.

Noting that the oldest person in attendance was 100 years old (and still happy to take advantage of the opportunity to dance), organisers said seniors repeatedly expressed their gratitude for the chance to attend the event and see each other.

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife, Elizabeth Roper; Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Austin Harris, MP for Prospect; Parliamentary Secretary Barbara Conolly, MP for George Town South; and Kenneth Bryan, MP for George Town Central, were among the VIPs in attendance.

The event was hosted by Ministry of Community Affairs Chief Officer Teresa Echenique; Director of the Department of Children and Family Services Paulinda Mendoza Williams; and Deputy Director Rayle Roberts.

“We really enjoy putting on these socials and seeing the strong positive impact on the seniors who look forward to these events,” said Echenique. “And, in particular, [for them to be] able to mingle and enjoy the company of their friends. As such, we look forward to hosting these events when possible, while still working to ensure the safety of our seniors.”