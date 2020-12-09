Several dogs were euthanised Wednesday after being poisoned in West Bay.

The Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts group issued a warning to dog owners on social media after a number of owners reported that their dogs had been poisoned after eating food on the side of roads while on walks or in their yards.

CARE reported that a number of the poisoned animals had been euthanised, while “others are unconscious and fighting for their lives at the vets”.

Some of the dogs were being treated at Island Veterinary Services.

Another animal charity, One Dog At A Time, wrote on social media that at least five dogs were taken to the vet to be treated for poisoning.

In another warning posted on Facebook, the Humane Society told dog owners, “Please be careful, keep your dogs inside, watch them on their walks and report any suspicious activity to the police. If your dog seems to be feeling ill, get them to the vet immediately.”

Dog poisonings appear to be almost an annual occurrence, often happening around holiday times. In previous years, dogs have been poisoned by paraquat, a herbicide that has been banned from importation into Cayman since 2015.

As well as reports of poisonings on Wednesday, Kman Vets told the Compass that it had treated a dog suspected of being poisoned last week. Another person stated on Facebook that about a dog being poisoned in Breakers on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s poisonings occurred on Northwest Point Road, Town Hall Road and Conch Point Road.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service told the Compass that it had “not yet received any official police reports regarding this matter”, but are making further inquiries after being made aware of the messages being circulated on social media about the poisonings.

Check back for more on this story.