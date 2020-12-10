Giving back

It’s meant to be a joyful time of year full of cheer and abundance, but Christmas can also magnify what is lacking.

For some Caymanians and residents, that means the basics – food, housing, power and water.

The pandemic has brought hardships for many, making the holiday season especially challenging.

“This Christmas will be like one never before experienced on our islands,” says Tara Nielsen of the non-profit Acts of Random Kindness (ARK).

“We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, but few can see the agonies experienced by hundreds of residents as the months go by with no income, and no light at the end of the tunnel.”

That’s why ARK, along with other local non-profit organisations, is stepping up its relief efforts to help struggling families and individuals get by during Christmas – and beyond.

As part of its ongoing COVID-19 response, the group launched the ARK Relief Care Package initiative. It is paired with its Feed Cayman programme to ensure those in need are connected to power, water and food.

Each care package that people can sponsor includes Foster’s gift cards as well as vouchers for CUC and water utilities.

“These packages are vital in order to keep families connected,” says Nielson. “We cannot have families and children living in the dark for even one day, let alone at Christmastime.”

She notes those who have been unemployed for months are seeing ever-mounting utility bills. The vouchers help people to continue to pay toward their monthly bill to avoid being disconnected.

“The care packages enable them to keep food on the table and have access to power – lights, internet, cooking – and water,” says Nielson.

“Having a home, food, power and water will be the great gift this Christmas that we can all be a part of giving to those in need, by way of sponsoring the ARK Relief Care Package.”

CAYMAN FOOD BANK

Like ARK, basic needs are what Phillip Hyre, operations manager of Cayman Food Bank, is noticing throughout the community.

“The greatest need that we see is the need to put food on the table,” he says. “Also, payment of utility bills and, in some cases, the mortgage for many families.”

Hyre says demand was high for the food bank’s services even before the pandemic hit. The impact of COVID-19 has meant a surge in demand.

The food bank was assisting around 400 families per month before the pandemic, spiking to 3,200 families at the peak of the crisis. It is now assisting around 1,000 families per month.

“We anticipate that this will continue throughout the Christmas season and onwards until families can find steady employment,” says Hyre.

Among the drives helping to stock the shelves at the food bank is the Camana Bay Christmas Give. People can drop off non-perishable food items under the Christmas tree at the Visitor Centre.

MEALS ON WHEELS

Jennifer West, general manager of Meals on Wheels, says demand has grown for its daily hot meal delivery service to seniors, homebound and other vulnerable persons in the community since the pandemic.

At the beginning of the year, it was providing meals to 225 people daily, spiking to 525 during the height of the pandemic. It now serves an average of 310 people daily.

“We continue to see an upward trend in referrals and do anticipate that the holiday season will show another spike in those who are in need,”

she says.

Along with hot meals, West notes another growing need – social interaction.

“For many of our seniors, the Meals on Wheels volunteers are the only people that they see during the day,” she says.

She encourages everyone to look out for seniors and other vulnerable people in their community.

“It’s important to remember that sometimes the people who are most in need do not ask for help,” she says. “During this season, the greatest gifts we can give to others are our time to visit and check on them and to share a meal.”

While the coronavirus has put a damper on the usual parties and social gatherings for seniors, West says there is still a lot to be thankful for.

“Although Christmas may look different, we will find ways to creatively celebrate the season,” she says.