Santa has already made appearances island-wide but there are still more chances to see jolly old St. Nick. Add these options to your diary.

KIMPTON SEAFIRE RESORT + SPA

Having already visited the Kimpton for their Seafire ‘Ho Ho Holidays Launch’, Santa returns for Ave’s ‘Big, Fat, Greek Christmas Eve Dinner’, and for Christmas Day brunch at Ave the following day.

CAMANA BAY

Santa will be available for free photos at Camana Bay on the last two Saturdays before Christmas, 12 and 19 Dec. between 3 and 5pm. Photos will be taken by Tom Williamson of Blank Canvas.

PLAYHOUSE FAMILY CHRISTMAS

Those who were lucky enough to snag a ticket to this extremely popular show will be able to see Santa and have their photo taken with him at the three remaining shows of the season taking place 11, 12 and 13 Dec.

THE GRAND CAYMAN MARRIOTT BEACH RESORT

Caribbean Santa will be making an appearance at the beach on 24 Dec. from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. This event is open to the public as well as the hotel’s in-house guests.

THE WESTIN GRAND CAYMAN SEVEN MILE BEACH RESORT & SPA

Santa visits the Westin for family movie nights on 12, 19 and 26 Dec., with Klaus, Home Alone and Ice Age playing on the respective dates. Movies start at 6:30pm, with free popcorn, while Santa is present 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Reservations highly recommended on 321-5513. He will also appear at the Christmas Day brunch. Reservations recommended at

[email protected]

THE RITZ-CARLTON, GRAND CAYMAN

Santa will be present at the Gingerbread Man Afternoon Tea held at Silver Palm daily between 18 and 24 Dec. He will also appear at the Holly Jolly Family Sunset Soirée by Bar Jack on 24 Dec.