With many forced to be apart from friends and family this Christmas, celebrations will

turn virtual. Try one of these games while sharing Christmas dinner via webcam.

VIRTUAL SCAVENGER HUNT

Each household or player comes up with a list of household items which the other households or players must race to collect. You can decide whether to award points based on who shows each item to the camera first, or who collects all of the items within a certain time frame.

HEADS UP!

This popular game, usually played in person using cell phones, involves one player guessing a word that only the other players can see. It is available on the Houseparty app and different ‘packs’ or topics are available. There is even a picture-based kid’s version available.

DRAWFUL 2

Similar to Pictionary but with weird and hilarious picture prompts, this game is available through Jackbox. The host purchases the game from jackboxgames.com and shares their screen with the others via a video meeting service. Participants enter the game code into Jackbox.tv on their phones and, hey presto, you are all part of the same game.

SCATTERGORIES

A traditional party favourite, players roll a giant letter die then complete a list with random categories like actors, colours, TV shows. Each answer needs to start with the designated letter. Points available for unique answers. Have one person set up a room on scattergoriesonline.net and send everyone a link to the game.