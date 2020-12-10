Two travellers isolating on Cayman Brac were among six new COVID-19 cases reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee Thursday afternoon.

This comes as Cayman’s confirmed cases neared 300.

The positive COVID-19 results were among 344 tests which were carried out since Wednesday’s coronavirus report, a Government Information Services statement said.

All six patients, Lee said, are asymptomatic travellers who returned positive test results following routine screening.

“They will remain in isolation until considered recovered,” Lee said in his report.

As of Thursday five patients were showing symptoms of the virus, while 24 were asymptomatic.

These new cases take the overall COVID-19 cases total to 298 of which 267 are considered recovered.

To date Cayman has recorded two deaths related to the deadly virus.

A total of 55,584 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cayman.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, stood at 1,562.

As of 1pm Thursday the worldwide total of COVID-19 cases was 69,221,147, according to Johns Hopkins Hospital.