Toys 4 Tots rides again!

Bikers are revving their engines, ready to ride this Sunday for Santa Claus and Cayman’s children.

The 18th annual Toys 4 Tots drive officially kicked off on 1 Dec., when gift barrels were placed outside Books & Books, Book Nook and Cost-U-Less, looking to be filled by generous members of the community.

On Saturday, from 10am-2pm, representatives of the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association will be positioned outside said locations, registering riders to join in the convoy on Sunday. The only entry fee is a new toy.

“It is always difficult for families in need at Christmas, but this year is particularly tough,” said Keith Keller, president of the association. “COVID has put a strain on the finances of so many, and no parent should have to choose between their child getting a gift or a meal. We are urging people to dig deep this time, and help us give every family a Merry Christmas.”

New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped in the barrels at participating shops until 19 Dec., when volunteers will collect and wrap the final donations. They will then be distributed throughout the island districts on 19 and 20 Dec.

Toys appropriate for all ages are welcome, but Keller asks people to specifically remember toddlers and older children, as the majority of the items donated are often only suitable for young kids.

On Sunday, all riders should meet up at the Cayman Turtle Centre parking lot at 10am, with the ride starting at 11am sharp.

The route will take the bikers around the island, bringing them back to the starting point around 1:30pm, where they will stop for lunch. There will also be a 50/50 raffle prize up for grabs.

| For more information, email [email protected].