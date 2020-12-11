Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell Walk (& Run)

One of the most social events of the season is nearly upon us: The Jingle Bell Walk/Run is scheduled to take to the road on Sunday at 7am.

The date marks the 18th time that walkers, joggers and runners will dress up in festive outfits to support the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre as they make their way around the 5K or 10K route, starting at the Holiday Inn in Safehaven.

This is an important fundraiser for the organisation, which becomes obvious when upper management in the form of Santa Claus makes an official appearance. Yes, the jolly old elf himself is will be there in the magical flesh to greet participants and hand out prizes.

In previous years, T-shirts have been distributed to registrants, but this time – due to import delays – there will not be any available. Therefore, organisers are asking everyone to wear a T-shirt from a previous Jingle Bell event, or a company shirt, or any kind of merry costume they desire. Hats, accessories and Christmas accoutrements are all welcome, particularly when there will be a prize for best costume. Start digging through the closet for something red and green, or borrow a garland or two from your Christmas tree.

Speaking of the colour green, there will be no water stop provided this year in order to reduce plastic waste and the impact on the environment, so just bring your own reusable water bottle along.

You don’t have to be an athlete to join in the Jingle Bell Walk/Run; it is an event for all ages. Santa will have toys for the children and there will be raffle prizes as well, announced while everyone enjoys a complimentary breakfast after a morning’s exercise.

About the Crisis Centre

Since 2003, the centre has been helping women and their children create new violence-free lives for themselves. Renovated in 2012, thanks to overwhelming community support, including donations, in-kind gifts, and hours and hours of volunteer time, the facility has been transformed into a welcoming place for healing. With room to shelter 18 women and their children, it is in a secure, private location with onsite 24-hour security.

The website, www.cicc.ky, has a wish list of items it needs, including Christmas gifts for women and children. Take a look and consider giving to the centre this year.

| The Jingle Bell Walk/Run will be held on Sunday, starting at 7am from the Holiday Inn. Register online in advance for $25 at www.eventpro.ky/buytickets/jingle-bell-walk-run or on the day for $30.