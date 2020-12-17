Cayman International School elementary physical education teacher Greg Simcoe remains hospitalised after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on West Bay Road, near Cemetery Beach.

He’s in critical but stable condition, CIS principal Jim Urquhart told the Cayman Compass.

“He’s a beloved member of the Cayman community and certainly CIS’s community,” Urquhart said. “We definitely wish him a speedy recovery. Personally, I think everyone is looking forward to seeing his smiling face and hearing his voice in our halls soon.”

Urquhart said the school’s counsellors are working with students and faculty members.

An email sent to an RCIPS spokesperson Thursday morning seeking further details on the incident was not immediately returned.

The Compass will update this story as more information becomes available.