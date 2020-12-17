Gallery adds burst of colour to George Town

A non-traditional art gallery, located in a traditional island house, has opened in downtown George Town.

The brainchild of Honduran artist Carlos Garcia, the Shedden Road gallery features his showroom and workshop on the top floor.

Meanwhile, the bottom floor houses a tattoo shop and work by other local artists.

Garcia said he took advantage of Cayman’s time in lockdown to develop the concept and continue creating his art.

“Basically, I never stopped painting during the weeks of confinement”. Garcia said.

Garcia hopes to dedicate the space to collaborations, including fashion shows and art exhibitions that feature other local creators.