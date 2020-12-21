5 new COVID cases among travellers

Among the latest batch of 642 COVID-19 tests, five have returned positive results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Monday.

All five are travellers who tested positive following routine screening. None are symptomatic. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered, Lee said.

This brings to 316 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Cayman Islands. As of Monday, there were 26 active cases of coronavirus in Cayman. Of those, four were symptomatic, although no one has been hospitalised. A total of 288 people have recovered.

Cayman has not had a case of community transmission of coronavirus since 9 Oct. Since that date, 95 cases of COVID-19 have been reported – all of them involving travellers.

As of Monday, 1,114 people were in isolation, either at their homes or a government facility.

The number of people worldwide who had tested positive for COVID-19 topped the 77 million mark over the weekend.

According to the latest statistics from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, almost 1.7 million people have died of the coronavirus, including 318,602 in the United States and 67,718 in the United Kingdom.