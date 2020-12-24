Roper: Santa cleared to land in Cayman

It’s official – Santa Claus has been given the green light to touch down in the Cayman Islands.

Governor Martyn Roper confirmed this Wednesday evening.

“I’m very pleased to report that due to his age and all the very essential work he has to carry out, special arrangements were made for Santa to have a vaccine at the very earliest opportunity,” Roper said in a special audio note issued to the children of Cayman.

With the hours running down for his flight time, many were left wondering if jolly old Saint Nick would be able to deliver his goodies to boys and girls with all the restrictions in place in Cayman.

Roper put those concerns to rest in his note, saying, “I know some of you have been very worried about how Santa will be able to travel on his magical sleigh to deliver all your presents [Christmas Eve].”

While the North Pole’s most famous resident can land here, he will be subject to some restrictions during his brief stop.

“Just to be certain all will be well during his visit to the Cayman Islands he has agreed to wear a mask at all times, except of course, when he’s eating all the goodies left out for him, and Rudolf will have his nose swabbed to ensure he is CO.. ho..ho..VID-free. I hope that puts all your minds at rest. I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas,” Roper said.

It is not clear if the other reindeer will have the same treatment as Rudolf, but it is hoped special provisions will be made for rapid testing.

Earlier Wednesday, Roper posted his official Christmas message on social media, together with a video of him playing steel pan with Cayman’s ‘Man of Pan’ Earl La Pierre.

The governor, in his message, acknowledged that it has been an extraordinary year, and “a tough one” for many in the Cayman Islands. However, he said the first batch of vaccines from the UK are likely to arrive very early in January, “which is excellent news”.

“I am happy to take it as soon as invited to do so and I encourage everyone to do the same,” he added.

Roper also addressed the new COVID-19 strain found in several countries, saying Cayman’s restrictions are strong.

“We end the year with rising concern about COVID due to the new strain discovered in the UK. The good news is that it does not appear to be more dangerous and the vaccines are still likely to be highly effective against it. There is no need for knee-jerk reactions on incoming flights as we have some of the most stringent protocols in place to protect our community anywhere in the world. Work is already under way to see how they can be strengthened,” he said.