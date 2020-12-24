A small craft warning is set to be in effect starting the afternoon of Friday, 25 Dec. due to a cold front over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Moderate wave heights of two to four feet are expected Christmas morning. Rough seas are expected to develop throughout the day with wave heights of four to six feet in the evening with two-foot swells along the south and east coasts, prompting the small craft warning.

The forecast for 25 Dec. calls for cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-80s with northerly winds at 11-17 miles per hour and increasing to 23-29 mph in the evening.