A marine warning is in effect Saturday and all small craft should remain in safe harbour, according to the National Weather Service.

Wave heights of seven to nine feet are expected throughout the day with two-foot swells expected along the north and west coast, according to the NWS.

The rough seas are associated with a cold front moving across the area and the associated high-pressure system building over the southeastern United States.

The NWS had issued a small-craft warning starting the afternoon of Friday, 25 Dec. as conditions were expected to begin deteriorating at that time.

The warning is expected to expire 27 Dec.