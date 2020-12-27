Murder suspect turns himself in

Police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday in connection with Thursday’s stabbing death outside a nightclub, according to police.

Police arrested the George Town man just after 8:30pm after he surrendered to authorities at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody pending further enquiries as the murder investigation continues, according to a police press release.

“I commend the investigating team and all the supporting units who have been assisting with this investigation so far,” Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, said. “The officers have been out in numbers over the holidays to ensure that the investigation progresses as diligently and swiftly as possible. We will continue to do the same as the investigation progresses.”

Police continue to urge anyone who witnessed the stabbing or with information about the incident to contact them at 649-2930. Police say calls will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

Additionally, anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.