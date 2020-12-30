Year in review: July – August

As the final minutes of 2019 began to tick down, people across the Cayman Islands gathered in churches, yards, public beaches and elsewhere to ring in the new year. For most, 2020 started with a bang, as brilliant displays of fireworks lit up the night sky. Little did the world know at the time that 2020 would be one year for the history books.

JULY

Court of Appeal rules Port Referendum Law constitutional

Cayman’s Court of Appeal on 2 July declared the 2019 Port Referendum Law to be compatible with the Constitution. In their ruling, the judges stated, “The substance of the fundamental right of every Caymanian voter guaranteed by section 70 [of the Constitution Order] is to participate in a fair and effective people-initiated referendum. That right can be fully protected by an issue-specific referendum law.”

Speaker McKeeva Bush pleads not guilty to assault charges

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush on 3 July, via video link, pleaded not guilty in Summary Court to three counts of common assault, and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident in February where he was alleged to have assaulted the female bar manager of Coral Beach bar on West Bay Road.

Lawmakers pass six financial services bills

Government and opposition members of the Legislative Assembly approved changes to six financial services laws in early July. The amendments were expected to improve the legal and regulatory framework, in part to prepare for the next round of OECD peer reviews of Cayman’s tax transparency regime and to enable Cayman’s removal from the EU list of uncooperative jurisdictions in tax matters.

Margaritaville resort sued for million-dollar debt

A dozen people who had purchased rooms and suites at the Margaritaville Beach Resort and Spa on West Bay Road petitioned the Grand Court’s financial services division to recoup debts from MV Advisory Ltd., the parent company of the resort. At the same time, the Department of Labour and Pensions launched an investigation into the company for failing to pay health and pension contributions.

PAC launches hearing into OfReg’s performance

In mid-July, the Public Accounts Committee launched a hearing about the auditor general’s report on the ‘Efficiency and Effectiveness of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) – June 2020’ which found that OfReg’s first three years in operation have been plagued by a lack of strategic planning, little oversight and inconsistent leadership. At the hearing, OfReg chairman Linford Pierson questioned the report’s validity and objectivity, and claimed he had not been consulted during the process. When the auditor general produced evidence that Pierson had been interviewed twice, the chairman’s testimony was first struck from the record, but the committee later decided to keep his statements in the official minutes and its report.

Lawmakers vote down same-sex union bill

On 29 July, Cayman’s lawmakers voted nine votes to eight against passing the Domestic Partnership Bill, which would have created a legal framework for same-sex couples to enter into a union equivalent to marriage. Immediately after the bill was defeated, Governor Martyn Roper stated that he was “greatly concerned” and that UK government ministers would look into the implications of the failure of the bill to pass.

AUGUST

Governor pushes through Domestic Partnership Bill

On 5 Aug., Governor Martyn Roper announced he would use his powers under section 81 of the Constitution to assent to the defeated Domestic Partnership Bill. A few days later an amended version of the legislation was published “reflective of comments that were made during the debate and those made prior to debate” for a 21-day consultation period.

Cruise ship ban extended to 2021

On 13 Aug., Acting Port Authority Director Joseph Woods, in a notice, confirmed that the Cayman Islands government was extending its ban on cruise ships until 31 Dec. 2020. The US cruise industry later announced it planned to suspend all operations through the end of the year.

Finance Minister: No direct taxation considered

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart refuted reports that direct taxation may be needed to deal with the fiscal impact of a global economic recession. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, he said Cayman’s “indirect tax regime is well established and supports robust levels of economic activity, and the government does not see the need to make any changes to this regime”. He added, “To be clear, the government is not contemplating any direct taxation.”

51 reservists become Cayman’s first regiment platoon

The first platoon of reservists for the Cayman Islands Regiment officially graduated on 16 Aug., but the 51 men and women who make up the new entity could only share the occasion with a select few due to COVID-19 restrictions.

CUC defers price increase to 2021

CUC announced in late August that it would push back a 6.6% price increase until 2021. The company would have been allowed to increase its base rate from 1 June under the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism that is part of the electricity provider’s licence. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company and utility regulator OfReg agreed to defer the rate increase and recovery of related lost revenues until January 2021.

Lee: ‘Virus has burned out in Cayman’

Government officials confirmed on 25 Aug. that masks would no longer be legally required in Cayman – including in schools. Cayman’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said officials had a high degree of confidence that the virus had been effectively controlled within the local borders.