Year in review: May – June

As the final minutes of 2019 began to tick down, people across the Cayman Islands gathered in churches, yards, public beaches and elsewhere to ring in the new year. For most, 2020 started with a bang, as brilliant displays of fireworks lit up the night sky. Little did the world know at the time that 2020 would be one year for the history books.

May

Economic fallout

The month began with private sector-led emergency recovery fund, R3 Cayman Foundation, kicking off with an initial $1 million personal donation from Ken Dart, after which commitments of nearly $2 million were received from individual and corporate donors. Days into the first week of May the economy starts showing signs of the impact of COVID-19. Butterfield Bank reported a net income of $40.3 million for the first three months of 2020, down from $52.1 million for the same period a year earlier. Charity organisations would step up efforts to assist the vulnerable.

Blogger case ends in apology

Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill and attorneys for US businessman Blake Ducharme reached an agreement on a civil suit filed against the social media blogger. The suit was first filed 22 July, 2019 over a post on Hill’s website. Hill, who represented herself throughout the proceedings, argued that the article was not libellous and on 1 May, both parties came to an agreement, which required Hill to make a formal public apology to Ducharme.

Royal Naval ships arrive, but contact limited

On 4 May, Royal Navy ship RFA Argus arrived in Grand Cayman, mooring far offshore, in front of the George Town area. Unlike previous years, the Royal Navy Caribbean task force ship did not land, and the crew did not disembark because of COVID-19. RFA Argus, together with the HMS Medway, were deployed to the Caribbean for hurricane season. Later in the month, the crews conducted a brief hurricane exercise in East End with zero interaction with the public. The ships also provided helicopter coverage while the police choppers were off island for maintenance work.

Little Cayman clear of COVID

On 5 May, Little Cayman became the first of the three islands to have its hard curfew and most of its shelter-in-place provisions lifted after 94% of residents were tested and all returned negative results. Days later, restrictions on Cayman Brac were lifted.

Port referendum appeal

The Cayman Islands government’s appeal in the port referendum case commenced on 6 May with arguments defending the port referendum law that was passed in the Legislative Assembly. The case was brought after government challenged the ruling in the case filed by Shirley Roulstone of Cruise Port Referendum Cayman which quashed the law as unconstitutional. The Court of Appeal would later overturn Justice Tim Owen’s ruling in the case.

Restrictions eased

On 17 May, Cayman’s Sunday hard curfew on Grand Cayman was lifted. Beaches were reopened on 19 May. As the month progressed, amended regulations allowed businesses like pool service and maintenance, landscaping and gardening, and mobile car washing to resume operations. Retail stores and car dealerships were allowed to reopen, but only for the delivery of goods.

No charges for minister’s wife

Tiffany Seymour, the wife of Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, was alleged to have breached curfew rules by exercising at her home with her personal trainer. A police investigation was launched, and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions. No charges were flied in the matter as there was insufficient evidence against her or the trainer to secure a conviction, the DPP stated.

Legality of curfews questioned

Former Human Rights Commission chair James Austin Smith questioned the legality of Cayman’s curfew regulations, saying restrictions such as beach closures and a ban on marine activity could be open to legal challenges. Premier Alden McLaughlin, acknowledging that the measures were restrictive, said they were fully in line with the islands’ Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Curfew cases hearing begins

A total of 23 curfew breaches cases, the first to be prosecuted, were heard in Summary Court in May. The court was extended into downtown’s Constitution Hall, allowing for the first batch of hard-curfew cases to proceed in open court. The offences related to breaches of hard-curfew regulations during a 58-hour lockdown period from 25-28 March.

First named storm of hurricane season

Tropical Storm Arthur became first named storm of this year’s hurricane season as it formed east of Florida. The tropical storm posed no threat to the Cayman Islands. The hurricane season typically begins on 1 June, but the formation of Arthur heralded the start of what would be a record active season.

Opposition members walk out of House in protest

Opposition Leader Arden McLean led a walkout at the Legislative Assembly on 20 May after he flagged concerns over the omission of opposition motions and questions from the order paper. Premier Alden McLaughlin called the walkout “unforgivable”, given the serious nature of the legislative changes before the House relating to the financial services industry. McLean had also raised concerns over House Speaker McKeeva Bush signing off on House business for the meeting of the assembly while he was before the court on criminal charges. North Side MLA Ezzard Miller and Bryan remained in the chamber.

June

Child among over 50 positive COVID-19 cases

June started with news that a 9-year-old child, the youngest positive COVID-19 patient at the time, was among the latest coronavirus cases in the Cayman Islands. The child was among 50 cases flagged that month.

First Jamaica repatriation flight

Cayman’s first evacuation flight to Jamaica since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis departed on 4 June. The flight followed Jamaica’s announcement that it was reopening its borders to returning citizens on 1 June and to international travel on 15 June.

Health City, HSA begin antibody testing

Both Health City Cayman Islands and the Health Services Authority commenced COVID-19 antibody testing. The Immunoglobulin G, or IgG, antibody testing, officials said, would help to better understand the effects of COVID-19 locally.

Crime rate drops

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released its mid-year crime data on 9 June, which showed overall crime in the Cayman Islands fell by nearly a third while COVID-19 hard and soft curfew restrictions were in place, from the last week of March and the end of May. During that period, 602 crimes were recorded in Cayman, a drop of 30.9%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Dirt-bike chase: Ombudsman recommends disciplining officer

In a 2 June report, the Ombudsman recommended Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne consider disciplining one of his officers for using a baton to strike a dirt biker who had led police on a 72-minute chase in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown. The incident was filmed and widely shared on social media at the time.

Kitesurfing kids raise almost $36,000

Young kite surfers Jake Fagan, 12, Ben Coak, 11, and Zach Brooks, 12, raised nearly US$36,000 for Cayman Acts of Random Kindness charity, after completing a 22-mile challenge in the waters of South Sound.

Nanny drowns in pool

On 4 June, 29-year-old Sheillah Muhonja Otando, a Kenyan national living in Cayman, died after being found unresponsive in a residence swimming pool.

Bars, restaurants reopen

From 7 June, restaurants and bars were given the green light to serve customers on patios or outdoor areas.

Tortuga Rum Company’s Robert Hamaty dies

Robert Hamaty, founder and owner of Tortuga Rum Company, passed away in a Miami hospital on 13 June at the age of 72. Before getting into the rum business, Hamaty was an airline pilot, for Jamaica Airways and later for Cayman Airways. His son Basil flew the plane that brought Hamaty home for his final rites.

Doctors Express sues CBC over vaporised cannabis raid

In June, Doctors Express Urgent Care Ltd. filed a civil lawsuit against Customs and Border Control in relation to a 2019 raid at the medical offices. During the raid, CBC officers seized a quantity of cannabis oils and vapes. At the time of the raid, the cannabinoid products were legally imported by staff at Doctors Express who are all licensed practitioners under the Health Practice Law 2017 revision. The raid had occurred two days after Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee expressed concerns surrounding the use and safety of vaporised cannabinoids.

Staycations give industry shot in the arm

The lifting of restrictions for hotels and villas to reopen gave a much-needed shot in the arm for local accommodation businesses. Places like the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa, the Ritz-Carlton on Seven Mile Beach to the Morritt’s Tortuga Club in East End, hoteliers were reporting solid bookings. The same was true for luxury villas and holiday condos as residents sought a change of scenery after been shuttered in for months.

Domestic partnership Bill heads to LA

The long awaited and controversial Domestic Partnership Bill, intended to provide a legal framework for same-sex couples in the Cayman Islands, was introduced for debate by the Legislative Assembly on 27 June. The introduction of legislation came more than seven months after the Court of Appeal, in the Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush case, ruled that an expeditious solution must be provided to address same-sex partnerships in Cayman.