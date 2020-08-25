Dr. Lee: ‘Virus has burned out in Cayman’

Government officials confirmed this afternoon that masks will no longer be legally required in Cayman – including in schools.

Appearing in front of the media for the first time in over a month, the panel gave further details on the updates to the COVID suppression and control regulations.

Cayman’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said officials had a high degree of confidence that the virus had been effectively controlled within the local borders.

He said the equivalent of over half the population had been tested and he thanked the public for their support.

“It is only with the public’s co-operation that the virus had been able to burn itself out,” he said.

There are two people currently classified as positive for COVID-19 in Cayman. Both came in on repatriation flights, and will remain in isolation facilities until they test negative for the virus.

Lee said he felt safe advising that masks and social distancing should no longer be mandatory. The regulations still allow for the wearing of masks to be enforced at certain institutions, including prisons and healthcare facilities, at the discretion of those institutions.

Masks are still mandatory on public transport.

Lee confirmed it was no longer necessary for schools to mandate mask wearing for children, adding that his professional opinion was that children under 10 should not have to wear masks in countries where COVID is well controlled, like Cayman.

The Ministry of Education is expected to update its guidelines for the reopening of school in light of the changes to the regulations. It was not yet clear what mask policy, if any, will be in place for schools, or if the decision to delay the recommencement of in-school learning for certain year groups will remain in place.

Lee also announced 216 new negative tests for COVID-19 in the latest batch of results. He added that antibody tests – which determine if a person has had the virus at any time in the past – had revealed 58 positives out of 2,402 people tested.

That included 21 people who had not previously tested positive.

He also noted that PCR tests, which up until now have involved swabs that are inserted deep into a nostril, can now be done via less uncomfortable oral and nasal swabs.

New regulations

At the briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin ran through the main changes in the regulations, which were gazette on Monday evening, and highlighted several key points, including:

Public gatherings of up to 250 people now allowed

Up to 250 passengers now allowed on a boat

Renting of scuba equipment now allowed under certain conditions

Masks no longer mandatory, except on public transport

Masks can also be mandated at airports, prisons and healthcare centres if required by owner/operators

Social distancing no longer required

Guidelines for schools reopening to be updated later today

Border still scheduled for phased reopening, beginning 1 Oct.

McLaughlin said Cayman was still at Level 2 – minimum suppression – because of the threat still posed from the rest of the world.

“Although we are living in a quite safe bubble here, the virus is still raging around us,” he said, explaining why all restrictions had not been lifted and why Cayman had not been given the official ‘all clear’.

He said more announcements would be coming on measures to support the economy, including a loan scheme and the global citizens initiative which would attract people to live in Cayman and work from home.

Government is also close to agreeing a deal for a line of credit to help supplement its revenues and fund its programmes.

Commercial British Airways route confirmed

Governor Martyn Roper confirmed that British Airways had agreed to run a fortnightly scheduled flight between London Heathrow and Grand Cayman.

The last ‘air bridge’ flight organised by the Governor’s Office will come in later this week, bringing back around 150 people to the island, and returning to London with a fully booked plane, mostly for Caymanian students attending school in the UK.

The first BA commercial flight, bookable on the airline’s website, will come into Cayman on 17 Sept. and depart the following day.

Roper said he recognised that many people needed to travel to visit family or for school, and he was grateful that BA had agreed to put on a consistent schedule of flights. Anyone coming into Cayman on these flights will still be required to apply for approval through the ‘travel time’ hotline in Cayman.

Arriving passengers on the 17 Sept. flight are expected to be part of a ‘phase one’ trial of government’s procedures for border reopening, which include testing and the use of a ‘BioButton’ to allow them to isolate without being in a quarantine facility.