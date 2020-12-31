Governor Martyn Roper has announced that New Year awards will be bestowed on 26 people for their efforts in helping to keep Cayman safe from COVID-19.

The 26 will receive Certificates and Badges of Honour for their outstanding coronavirus-related work.

Among those on the honours list is the team behind the procurement of 200,000 COVID test kits from South Korea in April, which made early widespread testing for the virus possible in Cayman.

In a statement, Roper said, “2020 has been a quite extraordinary year and so many people on our Islands have stepped up to support our community. When looking around the world at how the virus is raging, we are blessed indeed to be largely COVID-free, apart from a small number of returning travellers, all in 14 days of isolation to manage any risk.”

He added, “I awarded a number of Certificates and Badges of Honour earlier this year. I am now pleased to make a number of New Year awards for the many people across our community who played a significant role in the battle against the virus. These awards focus on persons involved in healthcare, teaching and procurement of our test kits.”

Roper said a larger number of awards than usual would be handed out this year, “reflecting the unprecedented nature of the global pandemic and the outstanding contribution of so many individuals”.

In October, 51 people in Cayman received Certificates and Badges of Honour for their efforts. At the same time, as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, for their contributions to Cayman’s fight against the virus, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, and Health Services Authority forensic DNA specialist Angela Marie Tanzillo-Swarts was made an Honorary Member of the British Empire.

Here is a full list of the recipients:

For meritorious services to education

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre Dual Entry Student Liaison/Literacy Specialist – Lorna Blackman

Department of Education Services Head of Business Services – Mark Ray

East End Special Educational Needs Coordinator – Troy Rodgers

Edna Moyle Primary School Counsellor – Amy Hunt

George Town Primary School Assistant Teacher Year 4 (1:1) – Briana Welds

Lighthouse School Teacher – Carolyn Powell

Deputy Principal Red Bay Primary School – Ryan Dale

Special Support Aide Sir John A. Cumber Primary School – Esther Rivers

Special Support Aide Sir John A. Cumber Primary School – Nuvia Manderson

Health Services Authority

Director of Sister Islands Health Services – Dr. Srirangan Velusamy

Nurse Manager GP Services – Joanna Rose-Wright

Director of Corporate Services – Douglas Vinton

Director of Support Services – Caswell Walford

Facilities Manager – Christopher McNamee

Clinical Head of Department GP Services – Dr. Eryka Simmons

General Practitioner – Dr. Ricardo Clarke

Nurse Manager CCU – Karen Pinnock-Stewart

Procurement of test kits and testing of the public

Susan Olde, OBE

Matthew Forbes, OBE

Vernie Coe

Craig Merren

Dr. Bella Beraha

Dr. Yaron Rado, Doctors Hospital

Cayman Airways

CEO – Fabian Whorms

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service

Director – Steven Barrett

Support for children in need

Chairperson Feed Our Future – Stacey VanDevelde

The governor is inviting members of the community to nominate deserving individuals to receive Certificates and Badges of Honour at the Queen’s Birthday Party in June 2021. Names must be submitted before the end of March 2021 to [email protected].