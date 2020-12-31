Eight new COVID cases as 2020 ends

In the final COVID testing update of 2020, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has reported eight new positive cases among the batch of 392 tests carried out on travellers since Wednesday, 30 Dec.

Of the eight new cases, six were asymptomatic and two symptomatic. They will all remain in isolation until considered recovered.

Lee also reported that there are 620 people in quarantine, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health.

These latest results bring the total number of COVID cases reported in Cayman since the beginning of the pandemic to 338, with 294 recovered and two deaths. To date, Cayman has conducted 60,382 tests.

As of 31 Dec., there were 42 active cases in Cayman, eight of whom are symptomatic. None of those cases have been hospitalised.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, as of 31 Dec., there were 83.1 million coronavirus cases worldwide and more than 1.8 million COVID deaths.