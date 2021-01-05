Beachgoers find syringes at Barkers Beach

A group of beachgoers were left shocked after finding partially buried needles and syringes along a stretch of Barkers Beach in West Bay.

“I was with some friends out for a beach picnic. They are fairly new to the island and had never been to Barkers,” said West Bay resident Diego Smith. “At first, they were shocked to see how dirty the beach was, because they are used to the nicely cleaned beaches on West Bay Road and in [George] Town.”

However, Smith said the real surprise for them all, himself included, was when they found the discarded medical equipment.

“At first, we saw one, and thought, ‘That’s strange,’ but then a few feet a way there was another, and another not far off,” said Smith. “In total, we found about 10.”

When Cayman Compass staff visited the beach, the syringes were found scattered along the shoreline.

It’s not clear when or how the needles ended up on the beach. However, in November several vials of blood and at least one syringe were found on local beaches.

The Ministry of Health has said it is investigating the discovery of medical waste on Cayman’s beaches.

Although secluded, Barkers is a popular spot for a wide range of beach activities, such as annual Easter camping, kite surfing, fishing and picnics.

Following his discovery of the syringes, Smith now is urging others to tread with caution when at the beach.

“People should be vigilant because there could be more syringes along the beach, and based on the ones we found, any syringes that are still there are more than likely buried in shallow sand,” he said.

The Compass has reached out to the Department of Health Regulatory Services regarding the syringes, and is awaiting responses. The department has been tasked with tracking where the discarded medical waste originated.