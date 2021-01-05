3 new positive cases in latest COVID tests

There were three positive results for COVID-19 among the latest 368 tests, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Tuesday.

All three are travellers who tested positive during routine screening, he said. They are asymptomatic and are in isolation, where they will remain until they return a negative result.

This brings to 350 the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was reported in Cayman in March last year. Of those, 305 have recovered, two have died, and there are currently 43 active cases.

None of the reported active cases have required hospitalisation. On Monday, Lee reported that nine travellers had tested positive for COVID.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 947.