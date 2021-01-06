HSA to survey all patients to see if satisfied with service

The Health Services Authority will phone every patient a day or two after they attend any public clinic or hospital in a bid to see if they are satisfied with the service they have received.

According to a press released issued by the HSA on Wednesday, patients will receive a phone call from 946-8600 within 24-48 hours of service, with an automated voice asking them to answer some brief questions about their most recent visit to any HSA location, including Faith Hospital and District Health Centres.

If a patient cannot be reached by phone, they will be contacted instead via email from [email protected].

The release noted that the survey will specify the patient’s name and department where the care took place, and will take five minutes or less to complete.

“This new survey, which is fully compliant with the Cayman Islands Data Protection Law, will provide our team valuable patient feedback specific to the department, service line and medical provider,” said Dr. Vinton Douglas, HSA director of corporate services. “Patient feedback will aid us as we make informed decisions allowing us to improve the patient experience across the continuum of care.”

The HSA stated that while it has used phone surveys for many years to measure patient satisfaction, this new method allows the surveys to focus on the service received, so that the feedback can be tailored to a specific department.

The health authority has hired NRC Health, a global research firm, to carry out the survey.