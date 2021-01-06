Fake Compass email circulated

A fake email purporting to originate from the Cayman Compass is being sent to some users with a candw.ky email address.

The email, which uses the Compass logo, mirrors the Compass daily newsletter and invites readers to click on a link to read more information about the COVID-19 vaccine that recently arrived in the Cayman Islands.

This email did not originate from the Cayman Compass and readers are warned that clicking the link could put them and their associated electronics at risk.

The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is aware of the email circulating and the Compass has contacted Flow about the issue.