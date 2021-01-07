Christians should embrace everyone

I would like to thank the government for the way in which they have responded to the pandemic and also thank God for another year without hurricanes in these islands. It reminds me of an old gospel song we used to sing: “O God, our help in ages past, our hope for years to come, our shelter from the stormy blast and our eternal home”.

My next statement is not a condemnation but for years I have heard the people of the Cayman Islands saying that we are a God-fearing people. However, are we the people who are forever learning but never coming to the knowledge of the truth or are we people who “are destroyed for the lack of knowledge”?

Didn’t the scriptures say that Christ Jesus died for everyone or only for some? I guess we don’t believe what we read in the Bible concerning Jesus. I thought that God loved everybody that He created, but some people here seem to disagree. I really don’t understand the marching against only the LGBTQ community.

People who have received Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour, and are not merely a member of a religious congregation, should be winning souls for the kingdom of God and not condemning a portion of those potential ‘wins’. I would like to know how many of the people marching won any of ‘those’ people for the Lord.

We must go back to our Bibles and ask the Holy Spirit to teach us the truth. This is the church that Jesus is building:

The Church’s one foundation

Is Jesus Christ, her Lord;

She is His new creation by water and the Word:

From heaven He came and sought her

To be His holy bride;

With His own blood He bought her,

And for her life He died.

So let us stop our foolishness, cry out to Jesus for forgiveness, admit we are wrong and He is right, and He will give us another chance.

Velma Herod