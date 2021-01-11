Fishermen casting their nets outside of Cayman’s territorial waters are no longer required to quarantine upon return, according to a Port Authority notice posted over the weekend.

However, this is only permitted once the Port Authority and Customs and Border Control have been advised of intended departures and clearance is given to those seeking to fish outside territorial waters.

Boats that receive that clearance can do so for a maximum of 48 hours, the notice stated.

Anyone cleared to fish outside of territorial waters will be restricted to 60 Mile Bank, Pickle Bank, Lawford’s Bank and at the fish-attracting device, it added.

Official outbound clearance can be processed at the main office of the Port Authority at 45A Harbour Drive in George Town.