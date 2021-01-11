Overseas scholarship deadline nears

Caymanian students planning to study abroad have until 31 Jan. to submit their applications for overseas government scholarships.

The Ministry of Education’s Scholarship Secretariat in a press release issued on Friday said it was inviting all eligible Caymanians interested in pursuing tertiary studies overseas for the 2021-2022 academic year to send in their applications as soon as possible.

“Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the world, the Education Council was still able to award educational scholarships for applicants to pursue overseas degree programmes, with many commencing with an online format. The Education Council has taken into account the impact COVID-19 has had on all of our students and continued to provide support not only through financial means but considerations of policies where needed,” manager of the Scholarship Secretariat Shari Smith said.

The overseas scholarship for undergraduate degree awards a maximum of $20,000 per annum for up to four years per successful applicant, and the post-graduate award is up to $25,000 per annum. A total of 157 new overseas scholarships were issued to applicants in 2020, with 124 being awarded to applicants pursuing their bachelor’s degree, and 33 to students pursuing post-graduate degrees.

For more details or to apply, go to www.education.gov.ky/scholarships.