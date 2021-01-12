Twin blues flourishing at iguana conservation centre

Among last year’s hatchlings at the Blue Iguana Conservation facility were tiny twin blue iguanas. Six months later, the young iguanas are thriving, staff at the centre say.

It’s not the first time twin iguanas have been born at the facility within the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, but it is a rare occurrence.

In a press release, Blue Iguana Conservation stated, “As hatchlings, the twins were very vulnerable due to their small size, weighing less than 15 g at the point of hatching, the equivalent weight of one AAA battery. Now six months on, the twins have steadily grown and become stronger, surviving the heavy rains during hurricane season and now have their own personalities.”

Iguana warden Peri Smalldon said the arrival of the twins came as a surprise to the team “as you can never expect two hatchlings in the same egg”.

The survival of the twins, given their small size, was against the odds, particularly during the 2020 hurricane season, he said. The twins continue to be looked after at the centre, where visitors can view them during guided tours.