Police appeal for help to locate wanted man

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man believed to have been involved in a violent attack at a gas station last year.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5’7” tall and in his early 30s, of brown complexion and a chubby build. His hair was styled into corn rows when he was last seen.

Police, in a short statement Friday, said the man who is wanted on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm following an incident at a service station on Shamrock Road last year.

According to police, during the incident the suspect is believed to have struck another man with a sharp instrument, injuring him.

Police have advised the man to turn himself in at the nearest police station.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man, or his whereabouts, should call 9-1-1 and provide whatever information they can, according to the statement.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.