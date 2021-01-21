Botanic Park hosts Family Fun Day

The upcoming public holiday weekend hails the arrival of Family Fun Day, an annual event held at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, in collaboration with The Garden Club of Grand Cayman.

At 10am on Sunday, the gates open to welcome visitors of all ages for hours of activities, arts and crafts, and a magic show. Guests can also participate in the tombola raffle and purchase a selection of locally-grown plants.

“The Family Fun Day has been a huge success in previous years. It is one of the biggest days for visitors to the Botanic Park,” said Garden Club member Jill Wood, who is the club’s Botanic Park representative. “There are many interesting things for children to enjoy; from games and races to information booths and the Nature Table, [featuring fascinating] things found in the Cayman Islands. Children and adults always learn something about our environment, which is important to all.”

Among the many activities offered onsite, there will be a demonstration of simple flower arranging and traditional silver thatch plaiting, and Garden Club members will be teaching children how to look after their plants when they take them home.

“This event is always very popular, as we see so many families out, and each year, the Garden Club, our staff, and volunteers all find it very rewarding,” said the park’s general manager, John Lawrus.

Live musicians will be playing throughout the day and there will be food and drink on sale, courtesy of local vendors.

What you'll see at the Botanic Park on Sunday 1 of 8

Children’s Garden

One of the most exciting reveals on the day will be the showcasing of some completed segments of the Children’s Garden development. Years in the making, this section of the Botanic Park has been slowly growing and blossoming like the very plants to be found in its garden.

Fundraising initiatives and support are helping the dream become a reality.

“[Garden] Club members have committed to funding the maze and the sensory garden to be featured in the new Children’s Garden,” Lawrus said. “They have worked hard [to raise] more than $30K over the last few years, and we couldn’t be more thankful for all they have done and continue to do for the park.”

Those attending the Family Fun Day will be some of the first to experience sections like the KRyS Global Discovery Pond, where dragonflies hover over lily pads floating on the water, while fish swim beneath the surface.

Then there’s the Cayman National Bank Splashpad, with numerous water features to keep kids cool (little ones should bring a bathing suit and towel in order to properly enjoy it).

The Greenlight Re Growzone will no doubt be a favourite of children, as they will actually be allowed to get their hands dirty. They can learn about where food comes from and how to transplant plants from pots to the ground.

The Bird Nests, created by local artist and sculptor Tansy Maki, are a particularly impressive addition to the park. Adults and children are encouraged to climb inside the giant structures to see the world from a whole new perspective. Wings are optional.

Speaking of extraordinary views, a visit to the Observation Towers is a must. The taller of the two allows guests to see for miles, over the tree canopy, with even Health City visible from the highest deck.

| Family Fun Day is on Sunday from 10am-3pm. Admission is $5. For more information on how to donate to the Children’s Garden project, contact John Lawrus via email at [email protected]