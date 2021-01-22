Eight individuals have accepted admission to membership in the Order of the Cayman Islands and will receive their awards at ceremonies marking National Heroes Day over the weekend.

“Admission to the Order is one of the highest national honours and awards in the Cayman Islands, and I congratulate each of these outstanding individuals,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said in a statement.

Nominations were sought from the public and 39 were considered by the Council for the Order of the Cayman Islands, which is chaired by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie.

This year’s National Heroes Day, which recognises the achievements of Cayman’s seafarers, will be spread over three days, starting Saturday at 1pm with a ceremony in Cayman Brac where Sister Islands recipients will be given their awards. On Sunday, a ceremony will be held at Pedro St. James at 4pm for honorees from the eastern districts; and the third will be held at 9am on Monday at Heroes Square for George Town and West Bay recipients.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there are limits on the numbers of people who will be able to attend the ceremonies, according to a release from Government Information Services, which said that attendance at the events will be by invitation only.

To accommodate the general public, GIS said, the plan is to provide live coverage of both the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac ceremonies on the government’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGVlgTtKrEQHpXgoGNH_e7w/live or http://bit.ly/govkylive.

Road closures The following streets and junctions in George Town will be closed in preparation for and during Monday’s event: Fort Street, at the junction with North Church Street

The bottom of Fort Street by the clock tower

Edward Street, at the junction with Main Street

Edward Street, at the junction of Cardinall Avenue

Albert Panton Street, at the junction of Cardinall Avenue The road closures will be in place from 6pm Friday until 9am Monday to allow for setup and breakdown, and temporarily re-opened between midnight and midday on Saturday.