Displaced tourism workers will have another opportunity to sign up for government’s temporary stipend when a new round of registration begins Tuesday, 26 Jan., the Ministry of Tourism announced Friday.

The stipend programme is aimed at assisting jobless Caymanians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,898 tourism workers to date receiving the monthly funds.

In December, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell announced the $1,000 stipend for displaced workers would be extended to June 2021.

Since March 2020, government has spent $15.6 million on tourism stipends to help affected workers.

Kirkconnell, in a statement to Parliament in December, said government expected to spend another $18 million on the programme that supports tourism workers who have lost their source of income with the closure of Cayman’s borders.

Tourism workers who have not yet registered to receive the stipend can sign up at stipend.ourcayman.ky from 9am on Tuesday, 26 Jan. to 5pm on Friday, 29 Jan., if they have not yet registered, the ministry said.

Criteria to register Caymanian, Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC; married to a Caymanian), holder, or permanent resident

Worked in the tourism sector

No longer working full-time

Have not previously applied

“Once the deadline has passed the verification process will begin. Applicants are encouraged to respond to missed calls, voicemails, and emails as representatives from the Ministry and Department of Tourism may be in contact for further information,” the statement added.

Individuals who already receive the stipend should not reapply as their payments will be automatically extended through June, it added.

Anyone with questions about the programme can contact the stipend call centre from 9am-5pm throughout the registration period on the following numbers:

526-1252

526-1254

526-1276

526-1290

526-1291