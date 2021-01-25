Looking back in time: Seafarers

By
Vicki Wheaton
-
JD Bodden, left, sits on the rope of a schooner in 1938. Do you know who the other man is in the photo, and the name of the ship? - Photo: Used with permission of Andrew Bodden

In this regular feature, we post images from time gone by. Scenes and people from the earlier days of the Cayman Islands.

This particular one is dedicated to the Caymanian seafarers, whose legendary names are still remembered today for their contribution to the islands’ maritime history.

Many thanks to Andrew Bodden and Vicky King for the use of some of their pictures.

Do you have any images you would like to share? Please email us at [email protected].

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Sign in, or subscribe