Looking back in time: Seafarers

In this regular feature, we post images from time gone by. Scenes and people from the earlier days of the Cayman Islands.

This particular one is dedicated to the Caymanian seafarers, whose legendary names are still remembered today for their contribution to the islands’ maritime history.

Many thanks to Andrew Bodden and Vicky King for the use of some of their pictures.

Some of Cayman's historical seafarers. Photos and information courtesy of Vicky King. 1 of 10

