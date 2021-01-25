For some, Valentine’s Day will be filled with flowers, chocolates and romance. For others, that morning will be filled with squeezing out thigh-burning squats for a good cause.

The ‘How Low Can You Go’ squat competition will be held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex at 8am on Sunday, 14 Jan. to raise funds for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

Organiser Ramona Bogdan says the event is her way of “giving back both to the universe and to the community” and to give thanks for the survival of her sister Ina, who has battled and survived cancer.

“My sister Ina is an ovarian cancer survivor,” Bogdan said, “and while we are celebrating eight years since she is cancer free, my family and I will not forget how terrifying times were when she was fighting for her life. She was 25 when she was given a few months to live.

“We are extremely grateful that she was more stubborn than the sickness and, not only is she cancer free, but she is the mother of a wonderful little man, who is almost 7 years old.”

Bogdan said that during the most difficult of times, when Ina was very sick, “we could not have gone through [it] without all the love and support we received from our community”.

Now, she wants to try to help other people fighting cancer.

“Why not come together and make a difference for those in need while having a good laugh and counting squats?” she said.

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association is hosting the event at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym at the sports complex. The registration fee is $25 and all the proceeds will benefit the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

There will be prizes for the woman and the man who performs the most squats.

“Because this wouldn’t be a fairy tale without a happy ending, all the participants will receive a raffle ticket and having the Boxing Association, Steak Social, Body Alive and Da Vinci Centre as some of our sponsors, we can guarantee that the prizes are amazing,” she said. “So, how low can you go to fight cancer?”

Anyone is free to join. For more information, call 321-5005.