Vaccinations under stage two of government’s national COVID-19 inoculation programme will begin Wednesday, the Public Health Department has announced.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the department also said it will begin administering the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community who had their shot 21 days ago. That effort begins Friday.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour and Governor Martyn Roper will be among those getting the second dose this week.

All persons in Stage 1 are currently being inoculated. That includes healthcare workers, persons with serious medical conditions and those at high risk of severe illness, as well as people 60 and older.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee urged the public to be patient and come for the vaccine when their stage and group are called.

“I’m pleased to see the excitement to get the vaccine. However, it’s important that we continue to focus our first efforts on the vulnerable as they are at most risk of a poor outcome should they contract COVID-19,” Lee said in the statement issued by the Health Services Authority.

The UK will be sending 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on the British Airways flight arriving on 28 Jan., and is making arrangements for a third delivery in February, Governor Martyn Roper confirmed.

Vaccinations will also be done at Owen Roberts International Airport, according to the updated COVID vaccination schedule.

From Wednesday, individuals in Stage 2 will be broken into two groups to be vaccinated, starting persons over the age of 16 with a medical condition.

An alphabet system will be in effect for stage two and the second dose incoculation.

“Persons over 60 years old are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine as they are some of the most vulnerable and we want to keep them protected when our borders open,” the statement said.

Those who are scheduled to take the second dose are asked to adhere to the date noted on their vaccination card, as it is the ‘earliest date’ they can receive the vaccine.

Stage One: Group A Residents and staff of institutional facilities Individuals aged 70+ Healthcare workers and first responders All frontline staff dealing with incoming travellers Group B Adults 60+ or with a relevant health status Group C Workers essential to Government continuity Stage Two: Group A Anyone aged 16-60 with relevant medical conditions predisposing to COVID-19 Group B Those living at home with persons from stage one of the programme Essential workers, teachers, school staff Stage Three: Those aged 50+ Everyone else 16+ who has not been vaccinated

Lee said the Public Health team has been working tirelessly to help disseminate the vaccine to the community. He commended them for their efforts, urging the public to be courteous.

“This team provides many services to our community including the COVID vaccines, COVID testing, home healthcare and child immunisations. This can be stressful time for all as we are all working through the complexities of a global pandemic, so I ask that we all remember to be Cayman-Kind,” he said.

Those getting the second dose are reminded to bring their vaccination card reflecting the first dose being administered.

A government-issued photo ID and the COVID-19 vaccine consent form are required.

Facemasks must be worn, Public Health statement said.

Those who are homebound and unable to attend one of the vaccination clinics are asked to contact the Flu Hotline or the local HSA District Health Centre to make arrangements with a nurse to provide the vaccine at their home. Private physicians with elderly or home care patients are encouraged to reach out as well.

The HSA Flu Hotline can be reached on 1-800-534-8600, 925-6327 or [email protected]