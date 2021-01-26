Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Donkey Years (dawng-key yarez) Noun – 1. A very long time. 2. Years and years and years. 3. Decades ago. Eg. “Pastor Ebanks bin runnin’ dah church for donkey years now.”